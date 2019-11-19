HARDINSBURG -- Garlen Willoughby, 97, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a WWII Army veteran, a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and a retired carpenter.
Survivors include his children, Janis Penrod, Linda Dyer, Sue Ford, Brenda Hobbs, Danny Willoughby and Dray Willoughby; and sister Viola Burton Hylton.
Service: Noon Wednesday at Macedonia Baptist Church, Falls of Rough. Burial: Church cemetery with military honors. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg.
Expressions of sympathy: Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
