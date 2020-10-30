Mrs. Garnett Doolin Beatty, of Fordsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 28, 2020, with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 17, 1955, in Ohio County to the late Theodore and Ida B. Doolin. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She graduated from Fordsville High School and had recently retired after a successful career of 35 years at National Office Furniture.
Garnett enjoyed spending time with her family and friends (especially her sisters, who were often “hitting the road” together daily), riding on a John Deere gator to enjoy the farm with Keith and her grandbabies, cooking/baking and watching UK basketball. She also enjoyed listening to music and she loved to dance. She created a great “hub” for family gatherings and created memories that we will all cherish for a lifetime.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Scotty Doolin, Houston Doolin and Randall Doolin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, James Keith Beatty; as well as two children, Ohio County Sheriff Tracy James Beatty and Christy Beatty Miller of Atlanta; son-in-law Jeffrey Brent Miller of Owensboro; and her two grandchildren, her pride and joy, Cohen James Miller and Sarah Katelyn Miller.
Garnett is survived by her siblings, Lou Crawford of Georgia, Linda (Alfred) Hendricks of Illinois, Charlotte (Curtis) Owens, Crecia (Garold) Brown, Tammy Causey, Elvis Doolin, Andy Doolin and Billy Joe (Diane) Doolin; and sister-in-law Jean Doolin, all in the surrounding area. Additionally, there are many loved nieces, nephews and extended family members that she cared tremendously about and to whom the family would like to offer a special thanks for all the help and support.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Church in Reynolds Station, with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Magan. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented