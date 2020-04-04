Garrett Anthony Basinger, 48, is safe. He is in the arms of the angels. He was born in Owensboro Dec. 3, 1971. He passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Garrett was a 1989 graduate of Trinity High School.
Garrett was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Anthony Basinger; his maternal grandparents, Carl and Teresa Logsdon; and his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Virginia Basinger.
He is survived by his fiancee, Tracy Mayfield, and her daughter, Taylor Norton, both of Whitesville; mother Patty Logsdon Basinger, of Whitesville; sister Michelle Nagy and her husband Greg, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; aunt Linda Helm and her husband Bobby Helm, of Hartford; and uncle, Barry Logsdon and fiancee Kathy Baker, of Newburgh, Indiana.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family mass, officiated by Father Jerry Riney, will be held at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will be at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery in Whitesville. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Garrett’s funeral services will be available for viewing at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented