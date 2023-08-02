CALHOUN — Garrett Payne Weisser, 26, died at his home in Calhoun, Saturday, July 29, 2023. He was a mechanic and auto body repairman.
Survivors: son, Remington Kole Weisser; parents, Garey and Leigh Ann Payne Weisser; grandmothers, Annie Crawford and Becky Payne; and sisters, Macey Weisser (Hunter Lyons) and Avery Weisser.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Garrett’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Garrett Weisser Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Garrett at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented