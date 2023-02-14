CALHOUN — Garrett Powell, 20, of Calhoun, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a farm laborer and attended Community Church in Calhoun.
Survivors: mother, Kim Powell (Rodney Crick); his father, Jamie Powell; grandparents, Steve and Susie Wilson; brother, Gage Powell; and sister, Madison Powell (Jeremy Hallman).
Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Garrett’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Wednesday
Expressions of sympathy: Garrett Powell Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Garrett at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented