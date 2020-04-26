NEWBURGH, Ind. — Garry Dale Eubank, 68, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born Friday, Aug. 31, 1951, to the late Dan and Juanita Eubank.
Garry was born in Owensboro and graduated from Daviess County High School and Nashville Auto Diesel College. He worked as an iron worker with the Local 103 and then as a foreign car specialty mechanic at O’Daniel Raines. Garry enjoyed woodworking, history and being out in nature.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a daughter, Corie Aiken (Brandon) of Newburgh, Indiana; sons Andrew Eubank (Leah) of Newburgh, Indiana, and Brent King (Becky) of Greensboro, South Carolina; sister, Brenda Eubank of Kennesaw, Georgia; and grandchildren Izzy Eubank, Caleb Aiken and Katie Aiken, all of Newburgh, Indiana.
The family will host a celebration of life at a date at a future date.
