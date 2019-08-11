ROBARDS -- Garry Lynn Bartley, 57, of Robards, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Henderson. Born in Daviess County on Dec. 30, 1961, he was the son of the late William Donald and Norine Bowen Bartley. Mr. Bartley had worked as a heavy equipment operator. He attended Niagra United Methodist Church. He loved racing and had driven stock cars at local tracks. He also enjoyed collecting antiques and rocks; loved boating and fishing and spending time outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Dale Bartley.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Lisa Kennedy Bartley; three sons, Zachary (Allison) Bartley, Donald (Candice) Bartley and Robby (Samantha) Westerwal; two sisters, LaDonna Stokes and Judy (Mike) Howard; and grandchildren Bentley Westerwal, Sheralyn Bartley, Kaden Rexing, Kendrick Rexing, Kay Lyn Bartley and Jessie Cox.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Christ Chapel, Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with care of the Bartley family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Bartley Family, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Garry Bartley may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented