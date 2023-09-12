Garry Neal Matthews, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, surrounded by his loving family while at the Heartford House under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 5, 1956, in Owensboro to the late John and Anna Mae Matthews. Garry loved the Lord with all his heart and that was his biggest passion to talk about to others. He also loved to enjoy the beauty of nature and God’s creation. Garry enjoyed spending time with his two sons, fishing, cars, including working on them, and all of his pet cats.
Garry is survived by his significant other of 43 years, Anna Smith; two sons, Michael (Heather) Matthews and James Matthews, both of Owensboro; sister, Patricia Lanham of Owensboro; brother, John (Kathy) Matthews of Linton, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Carla (Terry) Frost and Terri (Nick) Latham, both of Owensboro; many nieces and nephews, particularly Sherry (Mitchell) Garrity and David Matthews; and several very good friends.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
