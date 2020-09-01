Garry Park Dzoba, 79, of Owensboro, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Illinois to the late Harlan and Minnie Lou Park. She was a retired social worker for the state of Kentucky. Garry was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church. She graduated from Owensboro High School, and Kentucky Wesleyan College where she received a double major in sociology and psychology with a perfect 4.0 GPA, and she also received her master’s degree from
U of L.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Park.
Survivors include her daughter, Michele Dzoba, of Tennessee; a brother, Steven Park, of Elizabethtown; her very dear friend, Patti Acquisto; and several nieces and nephews
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel with the Rev. Tom Pelphrey officiating. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented