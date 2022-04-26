GRANDVIEW, INDIANA — Garry Powell Ayer, 86, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, April 22, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born September 22, 1935, to the late Geneva Haines and Ralph Ayer. He graduated from Rockport High School in 1953 and was appointed “The Emcee” to all his class reunions.
Garry was a veteran of the United States Army having served three years from 1954 to 1957. He served overseas in Korea and Japan. Utilizing his G.I. Bill, and working two jobs, Garry put himself through college at KWC, graduating in 1961 with a BA in business administration. He met his wife, Carol, also a Grandview native, by giving her rides to Brescia on his way to KWC. He worked at W.R. Grace and Daramic as Personnel and Purchasing Manager for 46 years. He put 110% into his work and was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. He was a member of Woodlawn UMC where he was on the board of trustees.
His whole world was his family. He gladly sacrificed everything for his four girls. Caring for and providing for his family were his life’s work. He loved his three grandsons dearly and bragging about them was his number one hobby. Garry was also a loving caregiver for both his parents and his wife.
Garry enjoyed the game of golf. He was a long-time member of Rockport Indiana’s Lakewood Country Club, making their golf course his home away from home. He referred to himself as a news junkie and read the newspaper backward and forward. You could always find him watching the news on T.V. too.
He always put others first before himself. If you were his neighbor, your driveway would be shoveled and leaves raked before you got up. He enjoyed being outdoors, manicuring the lawn, and feeding the squirrels, birds & rabbits. He always said his favorite room in the house was the breezeway relaxing in his rocking chair. Dad, we know you are rocking in your chair in Heaven now. We all love you and miss you.
In addition to his parents, Garry was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Ayer, and his wife, Ruth.
Garry is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carol; his daughters, Michelle Ayer, Jennifer Hodges (Jeff), Holly Bondi (Chad), and Ashley Ayer-Martin (Justin); his grandchildren, Ryan Hodges, Hayden Bondi, and Ethan Bondi; his step-grandchildren, Josie Martin, Kamryn Martin, and Dalton Boarman; and his sister, Judy McCorkle (Rex).
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and beginning at noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, or Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www. BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented