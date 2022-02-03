Gary Anderson, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born November 4, 1959, in Daviess County, to the late Carl and Juanita Anderson. Gary was good-hearted and enjoyed fishing and riding around in the country looking at all of the animals and nature.
Gary was also preceded in death by a brother, Darrel Anderson; sister, Judy Hester; and the son of his companion, Aaron Hillard.
He is survived by his companion of 35 years, Tammy Goatee; brother, David Anderson (Maggie); two sisters, Sheila Sosh and Diana Stites (Larry); stepfather, Don Milton; sister-in-law, Judy Anderson; and a good friend, Danny Sosh.
Services are private. Interment will take place at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
