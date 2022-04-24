DRAKESBORO — Gary Clifton Benson, 75, of Drakesboro died Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born July 18, 1946.in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner and a member of New Paradise Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Darlene Burden Benson; son, Gary Nathan (Diana) Benson; daughters, Robin Annette (Sandy) Taylor of Thompkinsville, KY, Mischelle (Bruce) Gossett of Nelson Creek, Tricia (Patrick) Nalen of Owensboro; brother, Steve (Tracy) Benson of Fort Branch, IN; sister-in-law, Kathy Rhodes of Beechmont; brother-in-law, Jr. Williams of Cromwell; grandchildren, Jon Ross (Brittney) Miller, Trey (Payton) Taylor, Morgan (Josh) Wellum, Chealsea (Lauren) Watkins, Amelia Pate, Ivy (Eric) Benson, Hayden Benson, Desiree Duncan; great grandchildren, Easton Miller, Addison Brown, Aria Steele, Uzziah Steele, Laykenn Johnson, Harlynn Johnson, Korbynn Johnson.
Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
