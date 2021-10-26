Gary “Crash” Wayne Colburn, 67, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
He was born in Owensboro on June 12, 1954, to the late Wilburt A. Colburn and Mary Helen (Stringer) Dunn.
He was a car detailer and was well known as a clown named “Crash.” He was a member of Lighthouse Outreach Church in Henderson and served in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Tony “Pops” Dunn.
He is survived by his wife, Connie (Fambrough) Colburn; children, Sherry Colburn of Whitesville, Gary Wayne Colburn, Jr. of Owensboro, and stepson, Alvie Garrett of Clay; siblings, Courtland Joe Colburn (Lois) of Owensboro, Robert L. Colburn (Pat) of Warren, Michigan, Gloria Jean Payne (Larry) of Owensboro, Shelia M. Short of Philpot, James Michael Colburn of Philpot, Steve Patrick Colburn of Mocksville, North Carolina, and Bryan D. Colburn (Mary) of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, one great-
grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Bro. Courtland Colburn officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Worsham Post #40 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Mike Colburn, Steve Colburn, Bryan Colburn, Gary Wayne Colburn Jr., Sherry Colburn, and Dalton Wilson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
