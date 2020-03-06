Gary Curtis Helm, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Stanley, to the late Ollie and Bessie Greer Helm.
Gary retired from the Laborers Local 1392 after many years of service. He enjoyed NASCAR, UK basketball, playing card games and visiting casinos. Gary took a lot of pride in keeping an immaculate lawn. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by sisters Billie Jean Hibdon and Gretta Pickrell; and brothers James “J.L.” Helm and Donald Helm.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Helm; children Gary W. Helm (Karen) of Owensboro and Leonard D. Helm (Debra) of Hancock County; grandchildren Garrett Helm (Elizabeth) of Daviess County and Hannah Helm of Lewisport; great-grandchildren Raegan Elizabeth Helm, Peyton Della Helm and Hazelyn Hope Helm; a sister, Francis Howard of Navasota, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 2609 Yosemite Drive, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family Gary Curtis Helm may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
