Gary D. Frobeter, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Spencer County, Indiana native was born Sept. 10, 1939, to the late Milford and Julia Horn Frobeter. Gary lived most of his life in Spencer County where he graduated high school and farmed. He and his brother were co-owners of Mid-Valley Equipment in Rockport, Indiana. He always enjoyed buying and selling farm equipment. Gary was also part owner of Tyler’s Restaurant.
In addition to his parents, Gary also was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Frobeter.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 36 years, Darlene Richeson Frobeter; sons, Danny and Lee Frobeter, both of Rockport; two grandsons, Zack and Mason Frobeter; one great-granddaughter, Lettie Frobeter; and sister, Sharon Bracken.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Gary’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented