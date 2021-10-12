Gary D. Lee, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Wellington Parc. He was born August 22, 1932 in Daviess County to the late Sylvan and Cora Fulkerson Lee. Gary was the owner and operator of H & M Pipeline which he started in 1968 and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of Christ Community Church and loved bowling, UK basketball, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed sponsoring a bowling team, Gary’s Girls, where he acquired the nickname, “Mr. Perfect.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Betty Ann Lee; daughter, Cindy Lee Payne; grandson, Jared Payne; two brothers, Bill Lee and Bob Lee; and sister, Parthy Shelton.
He is survived by a son, Sylvan Lee; daughter, Vicki Ashworth (Ken); and a son-in-law, Jim Payne.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Two Rivers Buddy Ball, 202 Riverside Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented