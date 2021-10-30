Gary Dean “Root” Johnson, 73 of Roosevelt, Washington, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Sunnyside Hospital in Sunnyside, Washington.
A native of Green County, Missouri, Gary was born Jan. 25, 1948 to the late Earn and Tressie Brown Johnson. Gary was a 50-year retired member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 633 Union. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the U.S. Army.
Gary loved spending time with his family during big holiday gatherings, especially Christmas. He loved doing almost anything outdoors and making things with his hands. Gary most enjoyed popcorn and a Pepsi as well as reading western novels and movies. He loved to shop, collect antiques, and blue mason jars.
In addition to his parents, Gary was also preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth (Francis) Johnson, Orville Lee Johnson, Wilford (Nora) Johnson, and Ruby (Joe) Shelton; sister-in-law, Ann Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 10 years, Brenda Tucker Johnson; children, Misty (Jody Cecil) Schroader, Ryan (Mandy) Johnson, Ashely Johnson, Robert Peal, Justin Tucker, Summer Scheidegger; siblings, Claudine (Bennie) Blandford, Fred Johnson, Judy Johnson; 13 grandchildren, Courtney Johnson, Miles Schroader, Bess Westerfield, Abby Johnson, Colton Miller, Oakley Johnson, Emily Johnson, Jillian Johnson, Paisley Scheidegger, Macy and Paxton Tucker, and Jade and Sina Peal; two great grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor his memory will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 633 Union hall, 3128 Alvey Park Dr., Owensboro, KY 42303. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gary Johnson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
