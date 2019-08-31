Gary Dean White, 78, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Pleasant Ridge to the late James Earnest and Winnie Dean Welch White. Gary preached at Church of Christ for 18 years and retired from Owensboro Heath Regional Hospital where he worked as an electronics technician. He enjoyed reading, University of Kentucky basketball and playing cards, especially canasta.
Gary also was preceded in death by his sisters, Jamie Jones and Dorothy Wigginton; and his brother, James White.
Gary is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karla Marie White; his children, Laurie (Steve) Edmonds and Tina (Ricky) Copeland; his stepson, Patrick Jason Kirby; his grandchildren, Brittany, David, Justin, McKenzie, Kody and Jason; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Chris Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Kim and Krystal with Hospice and Palliative Care and Dr. David Johnson and his staff at Bluegrass Internal Medicine.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Kim and Krystal with Hospice and Palliative Care and Dr. David Johnson and his staff at Bluegrass Internal Medicine.
