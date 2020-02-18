CLOVERPORT — Gary Deward Bratcher, 71, of Cloverport, went to meet the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 7 a.m. He was born in Cloverport to the late Robert Tennison Bratcher and Maxine Parton Bratcher. He attended Frederick Fraize High School where he was a member of the Aces basketball team and the All-Star baseball team. After graduation in 1966, he worked at GE until being inducted into the U.S. Army on May 20, 1968. After his active service, he remained in the National Guard Reserves until May 1, 1974. Following his discharge from the service, Gary worked at National Southwire Aluminum for 24 years.
Gary was a faithful member, lay speaker and trustees chairman of the Cloverport United Methodist Church. He served the Cloverport UMC jail ministry for several years, and filled in as an interim minister for the Rosetta UMC for a year. Gary loved his community, where many turned to him when they found themselves in need. He served on the Sacajawea Festival Board for 12 years. He served on the Cloverport School Board for eight years and kept the clock for Cloverport Aces’ basketball games. Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He coached his kids in T-ball, played basketball with them in his backyard, and shot pool with them in his basement. Gary always had a basketball needle and a P38 in his pocket.
Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Bratcher; his brother-in-law, Ray Tindle; and his sisters-in-law, Louise Bratcher and Dorothy Bratcher. He is survived by his wife, Millie Phelps Bratcher; daughters Tina Turpin (Timmy), Tammy Vessels (Tommy), and Amanda Underwood (Mike); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter on the way; brothers Dwain Bratcher and Danny Bratcher; sisters Carol Clark and Sue Tindle; sister-in-law Carolyn (Bratcher) Brazelton, and several nieces, nephews and many other loved ones.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at the Cloverport Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 18 with visitation from 1 to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at the Cloverport UMC on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at the church with burial following at the Cloverport Cemetery.
