BREMEN — Gary Dewayne Vanover, 66, of Bremen, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was a member of Lifeway Church and was a mason.
Survivors: wife, Brenda McGehee; siblings, Shirley (Gary) Covington, Danny (Nancy) Vanover, and Angie (David Loney) Harris; children, Amy (Rick) Woosley, Nathan (Michele) Vanover, Jonathan (Thresa) Vanover, Jason (Sarah Harvel-Heltsley) Stallins, and Chris (Tina) Stallins; and step-children, Glenn McGehee, Katrina McGehee, and Shannon Plunkett.
A memorial service will be forthcoming at Lifeway Church.
Gary’s Funeral Home Inc. in Greenville is in charge of the arrangements.
