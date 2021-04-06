HENDERSON — Gary Dwaine Thrasher, beloved father, son and brother died at age 57 at his Henderson, home on March 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Thrasher Jr. and Wanda Lorine Thrasher and sister Betty Lou Thrasher. Gary’s greatest joy in life was the birth of his daughter, Emily Marie, and son, Andrew Brent, of Owensboro, who survive him. Also surviving is sister, Suzette Lindsey of Yorktown, Virginia.
Gary grew up in Grandview, Indiana, and maintained his allegiance to Hoosier basketball, enjoyed fishing and loved the Lord. Most of his life he worked as a computer assisted designer in Kentucky and Indiana, with short stints in South Carolina, Northern Virginia and West Virginia. He had many church friends and “a man’s best friend,” Zoose, who survives him.
The funeral service was held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial took place at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Henderson Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
