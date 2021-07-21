Gary Glen Witt, 71, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 6, 1950, in Harlan County to the late Delbert and Nellia Herrin Witt. Gary was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and Centertown Masonic Lodge #714 F&AM. He was retired from Peabody Coal Co., where he worked underground at Ken and Martwick mines. After retirement, he worked as a technician for King Drug & Home Care. Gary enjoyed golfing with friends, fishing, and he adored the time he spent with his grandchildren. He was passionate about the work he had done helping others with their sobriety. He will be greatly missed until we meet him again.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Witt; and one sister, Sherry Frizzell.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories with his wife of 48 years, Vicki Sturgill Witt of Beaver Dam; two daughters, Jamie (Wayne) Bowlds of Hartford and Nikki (Shaney) Allen of Beaver Dam; one brother, Ernie (Linda) Witt of Beaver Dam; one sister, Gwyn Travillian-Key of Beaver Dam; one sister-in-law, Ann Witt; and one brother-in-law, Roger Frizzell. Gary was blessed with five grandchildren, Journey Bowlds, Carrissa (Brent) Wortham, Caleb Allen (Madison Survant), Brittany (Thomas) Cameron and Lauren (Ethan) Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Avaleigh Wortham, Brantley Allen, Jameson Cameron and Clayton Cameron.
Services will be noon Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor Marty Bowlds officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Gary’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation in Gary’s memory to the Fathers House Recovery Center, c/o Jennifer Tichenor, 3551 State Route 69 S., Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Gary Glen Witt by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneral
