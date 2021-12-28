Gary L. Brown, of Owensboro, passed in peace Dec. 25, 2021 early Christmas morning at the age of 70. He was born May 28, 1951 to the late Donald and Lena Mae McDaniel Brown. Gary was a proud patriot and US Navy Veteran. He was retired as the plant supervisor at Domtar Paper Company. Gary will be fondly remembered as a passionate Christian, a loving father and grandfather, a fierce friend, and a true patriot. He loved his family, Jesus, Kentucky Basketball, and the New York Yankees. He was the happiest person in any room, and he filled each one with a song, gentle humming, or a humorous tale of his childhood growing up in Pellville with his parents and siblings, of which the latter remained close to him his entire life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Brown.
Gary leaves behind his best friend and wife, Charlene Baker Brown; children, Daniel Brown (Sarah), Summer Wilson (Steven), Ashton Roark, Stephanie Brown, and Mindi Peay; grandchildren; sisters, Becky Wood (Wendell), Judy Crowley (Marvin), and Donna Dooley (Bob); sister-in-law, Bonita Brown; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Pellville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pellville Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gary may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented