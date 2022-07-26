Gary Lee Sharp, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born December 29, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to the late J.B. and Mary Hunter Sharp. Gary worked as a lineman foreman at O.M.U. for 25 years before retirement. He enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, watching western movies, playing golf, and playing Pinochle with his friends, Paul and Brenda Clemons. Most of all, Gary loved to spend quality time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a nephew, Randy Winstead, and a sister, Sheryl Carrico.
Gary is survived by his wife of 46 1/2 years, Annette Howard Sharp of Owensboro; a daughter, Stacey Lynn Sharp of Owensboro; grandchildren, Autumn Sandefur and Chase Sandefur; great-grandchildren, Teriana Jenkins, DeLayzia Jackson, SaMariya Bailey, and KaiRon Bailey; sister, Norma Lauderdale of Owensboro; a brother, Darrell Sharp (Terry) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nephews, Bruce Winstead (Michelle) and Jason Carrico (Fawn); and nieces, Becky Carroll (Gary) and Tammy Hayden.
The funeral service for Gary will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Brother Bob Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First General Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gary Sharp may be left at www.glenncares.com.
