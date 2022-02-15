Gary Lee “Sheepy” Mattingly, 72, of Owensboro, passed away February 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 29, 1949, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the late R.E. and Emma Mattingly.
He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1967. Gary retired as a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 633 after 50 years of service. Gary loved doing almost anything outdoors and working on his projects. He enjoyed weekend adventures and traveling to Europe. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating at Kentucky Lake. His dog, Sunny, was his dearest companion. Anyone who knew him would agree he was kind, generous, and compassionate toward others. Gary was a fiercely devoted husband, who gave unconditional love to support his wife.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bobby” Mattingly, and his nephew, Jason Mattingly.
He is survived by his wife, Joanna Mattingly; his stepchildren, Violet (Jim) Watts and Robert (Vanessa) Konkol; his sister, Maebeth Bishop and her children, Elizabeth, Daniel, and Brandy; his niece, Kerri Ann (David) McEntire and their children, Jake and Katie; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and
messages of condolence for the family of Gary Mattingly may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented