ROCKPORT, Ind. — Gary Lee Young, 74, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Gary was a member of Patronville United Methodist Church. Gary was a farmer, and worked at ALCOA.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Axton) Young; children, Audra Beth Stewart and Kyle Axton Young, and Bobby Polston; and his sister, Vickie Walters.
Masonic service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, followed by a funeral service. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Rockport Masonic Lodge 112 or Rockport American Legion Post 254.
Commented