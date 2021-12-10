Gary Louis Johnson Sr., 68, was called home to our Lord on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. He was born in Chicago on April 29, 1953, to William and Martha Johnson, who have preceded him in death. Gary was one of 10 siblings. His brother, Van Johnson, and sisters Linda Johnson and Roxanna Johnson have preceded him in death. He is survived by his siblings, William (Billy) Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Willene Nard, Angela (Penny) Sims, Tyrone Johnson and Jerome Johnson.
In 1971, while attending Hyde Park High School in Chicago, Gary met his soon-to-be wife, Pamela (Campbell) Johnson. After attending high school, Gary worked at the Tootsie Roll Industries factory in Cicero, Illinois. Later, he went on to work as a nursing assistant providing patient care at a nursing home in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Gary also spent some time as a bricklayer. He had many passions and skills to share with others!
On June 19, 1976, he married Pamela Johnson in Chicago. From their union, four children were born, whom he is survived by today: Denekia Abdul-Rahim, Gary Johnson Jr., Kiana Johnson and Jewel Anderson. From his four children, Gary is survived by his 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Raven, Joshua, Destinee, Milan, Gary Johnson III, Jiovanni, Jasiah, Jennifer, Jacob and Chase; and seven great-grandchildren, Kyla, Jaylen, Zuri, Blake, Awsome Jr., Elijah, and Zion.
Gary was Catholic and had a very personal relationship with the Lord. He enjoyed watching Westerns, war movies and Star Trek. He also enjoyed listening to R&B. Gary was a quiet man, but he had a strong, caring and loving spirit. He enjoyed good times with his family and loved to joke around. There are many wonderful memories of Gary shared by several generations.
Gary leaves behind, to mourn his passing, his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends, who loved and adored him.
A celebration of life gathering for Gary Louis Johnson Sr. will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 3 p.m. in Owensboro.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented