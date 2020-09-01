BEDA — Gary Lowe Allen, 67, lifelong resident of Beda, went to his heavenly home on Aug. 30, 2020. He was born on Oct. 10, 1952, in Beda, to the late Gerald Bennett and Wanda Gothard Allen. Gary was a devoted deacon and member of Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was the owner and operator of Gary Allen’s Body Shop. Gary was an avid quail hunter and enjoyed time spent with family and friends working in hay fields and raising tobacco. As much as he enjoyed the task at hand, he enjoyed helping others and the fellowship of friends and family.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepsister, Micheline Whittaker.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his wife of 36 years, Gwen Pinkston Allen, of Beda; his son, Jerrod Lowe (Casey) Allen, of Beaver Dam; two grandsons, Miles Lee Arnold and Bennett Lowe Allen, both of Beaver Dam; his stepmother, Gaynell Allen, of Beda; two brothers, Gerald (Kim) Allen, of Hartford, and Devin (Bonnie) Allen, of Newburgh, Indiana; two stepbrothers, Brad (Kelley) Brown and Michael (Laura) Brown, both of Beda; his in-laws, Bobby and Sallye Pinkston, of Beda; niece and nephews, Jill (Clay) Kimmel, Nick Allen and Elliott Allen and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Pastor Wally Render and Michael Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Beda. Friends may visit with Gary’s family from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 401, Hartford, KY 42347 or at www.gideons.org/sendtheword
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Gary Lowe Allen by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com
