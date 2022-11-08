HAWESVILLE — Gary M. Ashworth, 70, of Fordsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab Center. Gary was born in Owensboro August 19, 1952, to the late Truman and Maudie Cartwright Ashworth. Gary was of the Catholic faith, and he enjoyed landscaping, boating, skiing, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Vonnie Williams, Debbie Willoughby, and Jean Ashworth.
Survivors include a son, Bryan Ashworth; a grandson, Nolan Ashworth; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
