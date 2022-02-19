Gary Mayfield, 65, of Owensboro, passed away on February 16, 2022, at the Heartford House. He was born on October 16, 1956, to James C. & Jeannetta Mayfield.
Gary was retired from Field Packing Company after 42 years of service. He enjoyed going on walks, gardening, woodworking, working on cars, fishing, and he was mechanically inclined. He was goofy and silly and enjoyed making his loved ones laugh. He was the most amazing, supportive, encouraging, and loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He had a strong faith in God and one of his favorite sayings was “God’s Got This!”
Gary was preceded in death by his father James C. Mayfield; daughter, Nicki Mayfield; and brother, Dale Mayfield.
Gary leaves behind his wife Tammy; mother, Jeannetta Mayfield; children, Krystal (Sonny) Roby, Gary Mayfield, Jr, Christopher Mayfield, and Stasi Martin; siblings, Jimmy (Debbie) Mayfield, Danny (Jackie) Mayfield, Kevin (Kim) Mayfield, and Cathy (Aaron) Williams; sister-in-law, Debbie Board; grandchildren, TJ (Jenna) Lawson, Alyshia (Dakota Beasley) Mayfield, Zaria Aubrey, Hunter Mayfield, Christopher Mayfield, Jr., Dallas Jones, Cheynne, and Skye; Savannah, Jackson, and London Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
