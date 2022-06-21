Gary “Poppy” Taucher, 69, of Owensboro, passed away June 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Greenville, KY to Vernon Taucher and Betty Taucher Hunt.
Gary worked as a certified auto technician at Ford Dealerships before his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, fantasy football, music, playing guitar, and sitting outside. Gary was friendly to everyone and had never met a stranger. More than anything, he loved his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Taucher; his stepfather, James Hunt; and his sister, Tammy Smith.
Gary is survived by his wife of 49 years, Teresa Mehlbauer Taucher; his children, Adam (Lindsey) Taucher and Leah Taucher; his grandchildren, Caden Coomes, Peyton, Preston, and Paxton Taucher, Londyn and Jordyn Carter; his mother, Betty Hunt;
and his brother, Mike
(Ella) Taucher.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and from and 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to the Owensboro Humane Society.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Gary Taucher may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented