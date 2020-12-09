CENTRAL CITY — Gary R. Johnson, 74, of Central City, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to the late Brownson and Keitha Johnson. He was retired from Yager Materials and was an Army veteran. He was a member of Beech Valley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his companion, Tracie Neal, of Central City; three sons, Gary W. Johnson of Owensboro and Steven Johnson and Michael Johnson, both of Hartford; three stepdaughters, Tori Daunis, Ashlynn Willoughby and Jasie Dragoo, all of Central City; three brothers, Joe Johnson, Donnie Johnson and Tim Johnson, all of Beech Valley; and four grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at a later date with burial in Johnson Family Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
