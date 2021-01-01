Gary Robert Hart, 77, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Gary was a retired automotive mechanic and a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was a loving and affectionate husband, a wonderful father, one fun Papaw, a crazy brother, fine friend to many, a living example of Christian qualities and caring elder to the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, John and Monia Jean Peddicord Hart; and a brother, Ricky Hart.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pinki; twin daughters, Lawanna Hart of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Sabrina (Eric) Hayman of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Savannah Hinderer of Chattanooga; a sister, Tammy (Frank) Froehlich of Lewisport; and a brother, John Rodney (Alice Ann) Hart of Owensboro.
The family will be having a private memorial service.
The family will be having a private memorial service.
