FRIENDSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Gary Scott Mingus, 64, of Friendsville, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. He was born June 19, 1958, to the late Geraldine (White) and Robert Mingus of Cloverport. Gary apprenticed at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock in Virginia where he became a journeyman machinist. He spent decades as a highly regarded machinist expert in the aluminum industry.
Gary loved nature including bass fishing, bird watching, star gazing, hiking, and Native American artifacts. He was a muscle car enthusiast who relished modifying, driving, and showing his Dodge Challenger. Gary also greatly enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, and Kentucky and Tennessee sports. He was a world traveler having visited Costa Rica, Brazil, India, Mexico, Barbados, and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John W. Tullis.
Gary is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sherrie Reep Mingus; children, Janelle (Shayne Gallaher) Mingus, Charlene Mingus, Waylon (Melanie) Mink, and Elizabeth (David) Trexler; grandchildren, Finn and Nora Gallaher, Jacob and Cameron Mink, and CJ Trexler; siblings, Jimmy Mingus and Lisa Mingus Tullis; and niece, Eva Rhea.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Smith Life Event Center, 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803, with a visitation from 1 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who are able to instead make a donation to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation at tnwf.org/donate or the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation at kentuckywildlife.com/support.
Online condolences can be made at www.SmithfuneralandCremation.com.
Commented