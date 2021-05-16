Gary Spainhoward, 64, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Glendale, California, on July 28, 1956, to the late Shirley Spainhoward Saunders and Harold Spainhoward. Gary worked at Fusion Medical Staffing as a traveling sterile processing tech. He was a member of the Baptist faith and in his younger years attended Gracepointe Baptist Church, where he was the minister of music. Gary’s true enjoyment came from spending time outdoors fishing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse and Velma Veazy and Vina and John Spainhoward; niece Caitlin Sikes; and nephew Christopher Spainhoward.
Gary is survived by his sisters, Lori (Armando) Mendoza, Kim (Roger) Sikes and Mischelle McDaniel; nieces Ashley, Marisa, Maria and Celena; nephew Brad; and great-nephews Hayden and Asher.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
All who wish to honor Gary at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Spainhoward.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Gary Spainhoward and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented