Gary Thomas Pickrell, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 11, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Gary was born Feb. 17, 1949, in Daviess County to the late Laverne Pickrell and Lelia Fowler Pickrell. He was a manager at Wyndall's Foodland for 33 years and owner of Gary's Drive-In.
He was a member of the Immaculate Catholic Church and the Immaculate Men's Club. He was a Kentucky Colonel and an active member of the Shriners Club. Gary was known as a local advocate for his community.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing, watching NASCAR, the Kansas City Chiefs and was a fan of all Kentucky sports. Gary also loved to travel, enjoyed going to the lake, as well as cooking and grilling for everyone, but most of all, he loved spending time with this family.
Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Hoffman, Junior Pickrell, Nancy Collignon and Ruth Pickrell.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Marie Tretter Pickrell; two sons, Jason (Catherine) Pickrell of Owensboro and Josh (Mary Katherine) Pickrell of Louisville; five grandchildren, Rhianna, Roxanne, Jude, Griffin and Carter Pickrell; a brother, John (Mary) Pickrell of Owensboro; three sisters, Jo Ann (Jimmy) Kimmel, Patty (R.C.) Keith and Barbara (Clifford) Martin, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with prayers being said at 5 p.m, and visitation will be held again from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father Tony Jones officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to "The Pickrell Jar" for the benefit of Roxie and her family at any Independence Bank location. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
