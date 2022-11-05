HAWESVILLE — Gary W. (Red) Nugent Sr., 65, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, October 31, 2022, at Heartland Villa with his family by his side. Gary was born April 11, 1957, in Owensboro to the late Charles (Twenty Grand) and Wanda Jackson, Sr. Red was of the Baptist faith. He liked spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Gary was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Ray Nugent and Charles (Sonny) Nugent, Jr.
Survivors include his two sons, Gary (Ashley) Nugent, Jr. and Joseph (Courtney) Nugent; six grandchildren, Ashtyn, Alleigh, Jack, Brinley, Kenley, and Camden; a sister, Gail (Keith) Corley; two brothers, Billy Joe (Carolyn) Nugent and Gerald (Judy) Nugent; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be noon Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Gary’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
