Gary Wayne ”Pedro” Bratcher, 68, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. 2022. He was born in Greenville, KY June 1, 1953, the son of Kenneth Laymond Bratcher and Genon Fulkerson Bratcher.
He was of the Pentecostal faith and he attended New Life Church in Powderly. He was a sawmill worker and a painter at TVA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with The Rev. Robert Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Hill Cemetery in Depoy, KY.
He is survived by his wife Fredia Groves of Greenville; son Joey Bratcher of Greenville and two grandsons, Conner Bratcher of Hartford and Brantlee “J.J.” Bratcher of Greenville.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net
