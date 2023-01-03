SEBREE — Gary Wayne Sosh Sr., 73, of Sebree, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Gary was born July 30, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Bert and Margaret Sosh, Sr. He enjoyed fishing, playing poker online, and working on trucks and cars.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by brothers, Bert L. Sosh, Jr. and Donnie Sosh, and sister, Connie Riggs.
Gary is survived by children, D’Wayne Henshaw (Tara) of Louisville, Gary W. Sosh, Jr. (Diona) of Summerville, South Carolina, and Misty Rigdon (Greg) of Sebree; siblings, Homer Sosh (Angie) of Madisonville, Linda Booker of Owensboro, and Kathy Podschwit (Scott) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Kelsie Carroll and Dylan Stone; and several great-grandchildren.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Commented