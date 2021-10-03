Gary Wayne Swentner, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. The Daviess County native was born April 7, 1949, to the late Paul and Marietta Nalley Swentner. Gary graduated from Daviess County High School (class of ‘67), then served four years in the Air Force, where he was stationed in South Korea. He retired from Holland Dairies Inc. after which he worked as a custodian for both city and county schools. When not working, Gary was an avid crappie fisherman. He also enjoyed watching sports, growing a vegetable garden and listening to his vinyl records. Gary was a tinkerer and very mechanically inclined, helping anyone who needed it with fixing flat tires to mowers. Being friendly, he knew everyone in the neighborhood by name.
In addition to his parents, Gary also was preceded in death by his son, Travis Swentner, in 2010.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Deborah Phelps Swentner; daughter Krista Fogle and husband Billy of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Katlyn Swentner of Roundhill, Cole Swentner of Bowling Green and Landon Fogle and Lindley Fogle, both of Owensboro; sisters Norma Phillips, Carrol Hayden and Sharon Jones; along with several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, 1020 Breckenridge St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Gary Swentner may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented