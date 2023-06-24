Gay Mee Paw, 16, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Gay Mee’s family is of Karenni descent. However, she was born in Thailand and came to the United States 12 years ago with her father and brother.
Gay Mee was a student at Owensboro High School, where she was recently named “Student of the Month.” She had plans to become a teacher and had already mapped out some particulars of her education. Gay Mee had a passion for volleyball. She participated in volleyball camps, played at Burns Middle School and was practicing for the next season with intention of playing for Owensboro High. Although her driving ability was concerning, she had recently gotten her learner’s permit. She had just started a job with a program that is a collaboration of the International Center, Owensboro Public Schools and OCTC, in which she was caring for young children of refugee families. Gay Mee was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Pius Catholic Church. She thoroughly enjoyed swimming, shopping, good eyelashes, very spicy food and mint chocolate ice cream. Gay Mee was thought of as “the best sister” and generally a happy person. She will be dearly missed by many, including her beloved cat, Coco.
Gay Mee is survived by her father, Mee Reh; brother, LuLu; extended family; and her “Owensboro family,” including Peter, Ashlie, Charlotte and Max Hurley.
The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 26 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be visitation at church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday. Burial will be at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gay Mee’s family. Envelopes will be provided at visitation.
