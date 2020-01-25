BEAVER DAM — Gayla Carlene Hodges, 62, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Beaver Dam Nursing Home. She was born June 5, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Carl “Bud” Vernon and Gaynell Cook Hodges. Gayla worked at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital as a dietary aide.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Joseph Michael Tong Jr., in December 2006; and a sister-in-law, Janice Rhea Hodges, in November 2019.
She is survived by her brother, Bryan Hodges; nieces Misty Field (Gary) and Tonya Meeks (Taylor); great-nieces and great-nephews, Cody Field, Logan Field, Chance Meeks, Michael Meeks, Lauren Tong and Haley Tong; two great-great-nieces; and one great-great-nephew.
Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will be in Warren Mills Cemetery in Butler County at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented