DRAKESBORO -- Gayla Dean Rager Bivens, 75, of Drakesboro, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 6:13 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Bivens was born Aug. 20, 1944, in Muhlenberg County. She worked for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education for 20 years as a teacher's aide for the mentally handicapped and was a member of the Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, granny and GG. She enjoyed having Sunday dinner for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bivens; parents Cecil and Elizabeth Rager; sister Shirley Epley; sister-in-law Gail Gregory; brother-in-law Leonard Epley; and nephew Jamey Burch.
She is survived by her daughters, LaJuana (Steve) Yonts, of Belton, Melody (Gary) Epley, of Central City, and Laura (Pat) Franklin, of Central City; grandchildren Justin (Amber) Epley, and Paige and Taylor Farah; sister Sue (Buddy) Burch; brothers Joe (Elizabeth) Gregory, Buddy (Sandy) Bivens, Johnny (Kim) Bivens, and Jeff (Brenda) Bivens; and nieces and nephews Julie, Lennie, Sherry, Ronnie, Trent, Rodney, Jason, Tony, Danielle, Sarah, Tabitha, Ashley and Hannah.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Mr. Paul Moore officiating. Burial in Old Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
