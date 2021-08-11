BIG SPRING — Gayle Clifton Mattox, 85, of Big Spring, passed away at home Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was born April 16, 1936, in Fordsville, son of the late John Wesley and Joyce Leone Myers Mattox.
Gayle was raised in Whitesville, traveled the U.S. with his pipeline job, moved to Colorado and back to Kentucky, became a Mason and worked for General Electric, and as a truck driver for Schwader before becoming a heavy equipment operator for the pipeline. He loved farming; he raised cattle, hogs and goats. He was an avid rockhound and made both jewelry and wooden furniture that he loved to bestow on people he loved. He loved fishing and frying them up, playing his guitar and could sing fairly well.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Lutz Mattox; sister Jonnine Watkins; and brother Gary Mattox.
He is survived by his children, Pam Brecheisen of Irvington, Tonja (Larry) Hall of Big Spring, Scott (Vickie) Johnson of Oklahoma, LaBrenda (Tim) Phelps of Shrewsbury and Valerie Yates of Irvington; sister Sharon Mattox of Whitesville; brother Loyle Mattox of Reynolds Station; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday EST at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington with Bro. Tim Lucas officiating. Burial will be in the Mattox Family Cemetery at a later time. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. EST Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.irvingtonfh.com.
