Gaylon Doff “Pete” Tomes received absolute healing in the arms of Jesus Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a traffic accident. In his 73 years, he never knew a stranger for long. Within moments, he would know your family history, where you grew up, and your relatives that he may know, and from that moment on, he was a friend. While you could never be certain of what he would say, he never hesitated to speak his mind. Fortunately, he was also blessed with a servant’s heart. In his community, he could often be found in his golf cart picking up litter, cleaning up storm debris, building wheelchair ramps, delivering produce harvested from his prodigious garden, and mowing yards, things he did voluntarily to help others.
Pete was fiercely loyal and had a remarkable work ethic. He demonstrated both in his 45 year marriage to his wife, Mary Etta (Ford) Tomes. He was a help meet and a partner in their marriage and worked hard to provide for their family. He dedicated 39 years of his life to Century, formerly Alcan, Aluminium in Sebree working on the potlines. His work hard and help-others-attitude was a central tenant in the family they built.
Pete is survived by his wife, Mary Etta (Ford) Tomes of Livermore; his children, Lance (Deanna) Buchanan of Calhoun, Nicki (Larry) Reece of Evansville, Indiana, and Courtney (Jason) Peek of Livermore. He was incredibly proud of his children, but his grandchildren were the apples of his eye. He is survived by 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with more on the way. He also leaves behind his sisters, Marsha (Larry) Simpson of Beechmont, Sandra (Chester) Fuller of Central City, and Denise Dill of Crossville, Tennessee, along with multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who he loved deeply.
A celebration of Pete’s life will be planned for family and friends at a later date. Until then, please join us in remembering Pete when you smell freshly cut grass, slice into a homegrown tomato, bite into an ear of fresh sweet corn, or see the moon which his children believed he hung for them.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy go to Livermore Baptist Church Wednesday Children’s Meal Fund, P.O. Box 287, Livermore, KY 42352.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
