Gaynell Young Pendley, 71, born in Owensboro, Kentucky on January 21, 1951, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. Gaynell spent most of her career at Atmos Energy where she retired in 1998.
Gaynell is survived by her loving husband Gene Pendley of Madisonville, Kentucky. Her children Sean (Stephanie) Goff and Heather (Eric) Brown of Rockwall, Texas. Her eleven grandchildren Katie (Shawn) Waara, Christian (Stephanie) Crook, Ethan and Annabelle Goff, Alyssa, Erika, and Dalton Brown, and Cole and Ethan Barnes. One great-grandchild Griffin Waara and a sister, Sharon Campbell of Owensboro, Kentucky.
Gaynell (Gay-Gay, as her family affectionately refers to her) leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to her family and her church. Gay-Gay struggled with health issues for over two decades with grace and dignity and seldom complained. All that knew her should be inspired by the battle that she waged so long never doubting her faith a day. She reminds us that life is full of battles, and that threats to our faith are always present. Trusting God for the outcome is what makes us stronger Christians. Psalms 28:7 “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and I am helped; Therefore my heart exults, And with my song I shall thank Him”.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Christian Assembly, 3600 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY. 42431 and Burial will follow at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 31 05 Riverside Church Road Drakesboro, Kentucky 42337
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Christian Assembly in Madisonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral home in Earlington, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com
