Gazetta Lou Johnson Neyra, 57, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home. Gazetta was born on Aug. 18, 1961, in Riverside, California to the late Louis Bushrod Woods and Eloise Gaylee Purcell Woods. She was employed as an Occupational Therapist Assistant at Fordsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses faith.
She enjoyed singing, dancing, skating, sports, and preaching the good news, she loved the Spanish community and speaking Spanish, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Neyra; a daughter, Jasmine Johnson; and her sister, Yvonne Woods.
She is survived by her children, Brianne (Michael) Crockett, Jamin (Randi) Johnson, Gazelle (Curtis) Leon, Telem Johnson, Aija Johnson, Pelaiah (Michael) Barner, Elioenai Johnson and Lastira Johnson; grandchildren, Tevin, Jade, Devaughn, Jaylen, Asarel, Melech, Jalana, Darius, Hitomi, Kaedin, Aquila, Heru, Ja'Kira, Jalilah, Jaziah, Malayah, Miyae, Zahaid, Kailex; and one brother, Glenn (Jeanine) Woods.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
