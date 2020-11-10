BEAVER DAM — Gazi Bela Bokkon, 94, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Logan County, West Virginia, to the late Joseph and Mary Vance Bokkon. Mr. Bokkon was a veteran of WWII serving with the SeaBee division of the Navy in the South Pacific. He also earned a medal for expert marksmanship. Mr. Bokkon was a retired coal miner and federal mine inspector and a member of UMWA.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn McNeil Bokkon; and four siblings, Joseph Bokkon, Gylas Bokkon, Mary Piskoti and Helen Worthington.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, four children, Susan (Michael) Boggs, of Nicholasville, Gazi Robert (Sheila) Bokkon, of Mooresville, North Carolina, Kathryn (Jack) Sterlin, of Beaver Dam and Robert Michael (Mary Ann) Bokkon, of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Bridgit Boggs, Kate (Ryan) Boggs-Rasch, Rachel Boggs, Sophia Sterlin (Jay Pennington) and Dorian Bokkon; six great grandchild; one great-great grandchild, on the way and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Bokkon.
