GREENVILLE — Gearald Don Keith Sr., 68, of Greenville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired coal miner and member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Williams Keith; sons, Gerald Don Keith, Jr. and Connor Graham; daughter, Mischelle Piper and Courtney Graham; brothers, Gene Keith, Donald Keith, and Ricky Keith; and sisters, Connie Groves and Patricia Oates.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Masks required at visitation and funeral service, and capacity will be limited.
