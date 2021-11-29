RICHMOND — Mr. Gene Bailey Robbins passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at his home in Richmond. He was the husband of Janice Faye Adams Robbins. They shared 59 years of marriage together.
Gene was born in Louisville to the late Homer and Bertha Goyne Robbins. He graduated from Owensboro High School in Owensboro. In addition, Gene graduated from Coin Electronic School in Chicago. He served is the U.S. Army for two years. Gene was the chief engineer of the radio and television station at Eastern Kentucky University from 1965 to 1996. He designed and oversaw the construction of the building, which is now known as the Perkins Building on the EKU Campus.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Richmond for 56 years and served as the director of sound and television for 25 years. Gene was an avid HAM radio operator, which included calling the NET and speaking with people all over the world.
Other than his parents, Gene was preceded in death by three sisters, Joyce Davis, Sharon Bean and Alice Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Janice; three children, Esther Castle (Marty), David Robbins and Stephanie Kauer (Eric); and two brothers, David Robbins and Allen Robbins; five grandchildren, Ashtin Bolden (Tim), Nicholas Castle, Noah Robbins, Samuel Kauer and Phillip Kauer; two great-grandchildren, Brayden Bolden and Addison Bolden; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. A graveside service for the family will follow at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Richmond Cemetery. His Sunday school class at First Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care Plus.
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.cpcfh.com
